Drag and drop from the three food items to find out which has approximately the same level of sugar content.
Can of soda
Chocolate cake slice
Banana muffin
Love letters, though thin and airy, contain more sugar than you think. And they are so light that you're likely to have more than one roll at a go. At nearly 20g of sugar for four rolls, it is equivalent in sugar content to a banana muffin. According to the World Health Organisation, this makes up for 80% of daily recommended added sugar intake (25g).
Drag and drop from the three food items to find out which has approximately the same level of fat content.
Pineapple Tarts (3 tarts, 20g each)
Banana chips (100g)
Walnuts (1 handful, 30g)
ResultThe rich and dense multi-layered cake's primary ingredients are egg yolks and butter. Just one slice contains 18g of fat, just four grams short of the fat content of three pineapple tarts.
Drag and drop the exercises which you think are equivalent to burning the caloric count of one piece of bak kwa.
Swim, at a moderate pace for 45 minutes
Tai Chi, for one hour
Walking, medium pace for one hour
ResultJust one slice of delicious bak kwa is worth 370 calories and you would need to swim or run moderately for up to 45 minutes to burn it off.
Drag and drop the exercises which you think are equivalent to burning the caloric count of one pineapple tart.
Cleaning floors, for 20 minutes
Playing with the children, for 30 minutes
Walking, slowly for 30 minutes
ResultOne pineapple tart is equivalent to around 82 calories and would require a slow walk of around 30 minutes to burn it off.
(1 roll, 13g)
(1 piece, 4g)
(1 roll, 4.5g)
ResultOne piece of kueh bangkit contains 15 calories and 0.4g of fat. Just one roll of love letters is 56 calories and one dried shrimp roll is 23 calories.
(1 handful, 30g)
(1 mandarin, 120g)
(1 slice, 55g)