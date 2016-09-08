How healthy are your favourite Chinese New Year snacks?

Take this quiz to find out more about calorie, sugar and fat content in each of your favourite treats.

QUESTION 1
How much sugar is in four love letters (72g)?

Drag and drop from the three food items to find out which has approximately the same level of sugar content.

Sugar 20g

Drag the comparison here

Can of soda

Chocolate cake slice

Banana muffin

Result

Love letters, though thin and airy, contain more sugar than you think. And they are so light that you're likely to have more than one roll at a go. At nearly 20g of sugar for four rolls, it is equivalent in sugar content to a banana muffin. According to the World Health Organisation, this makes up for 80% of daily recommended added sugar intake (25g).

QUESTION 2
How much fat is in one slice of kueh lapis (48g)?

Drag and drop from the three food items to find out which has approximately the same level of fat content.

Fat 18g

Drag the comparison here

Pineapple Tarts (3 tarts, 20g each)

Banana chips (100g)

Walnuts (1 handful, 30g)

Result

The rich and dense multi-layered cake's primary ingredients are egg yolks and butter. Just one slice contains 18g of fat, just four grams short of the fat content of three pineapple tarts.
QUESTION 3
What do you need to do to burn off one piece of bak kwa (94g)?

Drag and drop the exercises which you think are equivalent to burning the caloric count of one piece of bak kwa.

Calories 370

Drag the comparison here

Swim, at a moderate pace for 45 minutes

Tai Chi, for one hour

Walking, medium pace for one hour

Result

Just one slice of delicious bak kwa is worth 370 calories and you would need to swim or run moderately for up to 45 minutes to burn it off.
QUESTION 4
What do you need to do to burn off just one pineapple tart (20g)?

Drag and drop the exercises which you think are equivalent to burning the caloric count of one pineapple tart.

Calories 82

Drag the comparison here

Cleaning floors, for 20 minutes

Playing with the children, for 30 minutes

Walking, slowly for 30 minutes

Result

One pineapple tart is equivalent to around 82 calories and would require a slow walk of around 30 minutes to burn it off.
QUESTION 5
Pick the snack with the lowest calorie count
56 Calories
Love letters
(1 roll, 13g)
15 Calories
Kueh bangkit
(1 piece, 4g)
23 Calories
Dried shrimp roll
(1 roll, 4.5g)

Result

One piece of kueh bangkit contains 15 calories and 0.4g of fat. Just one roll of love letters is 56 calories and one dried shrimp roll is 23 calories.
QUESTION 6
Pick the snack with the lowest fat content
14.2 Fat
Melon seeds
(1 handful, 30g)
0.3 Fat
Mandarin orange
(1 mandarin, 120g)
0.27 Fat
Nian gao
(1 slice, 55g)

Result

One slice of nian gao contains 0.27g of fat while one mandarin orange contains 0.3g. One handful of melon seeds contains 14.2g and 167 calories!
Note: Calorie exercise counts are based on a person aged 30 years old and weighing 60kg. These amounts may change depending on your own weight, age and fitness level. Use the calorie calculator at http://www.healthassist.net/calories/ to find out based on your current weight.
Source: Dietetic & Food Services at Changi General Hospital; Raffles Diabetes & Endocrine Centre; Health Promotion Board, HealthAssist www.healthassist.net, British Heart Foundation
Produced by: 