Guess how much sugar there is in your favourite local dessert

A Hong Kong report found desserts like red bean sweet soup can make up more than half of one's daily recommended sugar intake. Take our quiz and see how well you know the sugar content of some favourite local desserts.

Drag and drop the food item you think has approximately the same sugar content as the local dessert.
QUESTION 1
How much sugar is in a bowl of cheng tng (400g)?

Clear soup made with water, lotus seeds, white fungus, longan and rock sugar.

Sugar 40g

Drag the comparison here

Can of soda

Chocolate cake slice

Banana muffin

Reached the amount


A bowl of cheng tng is equivalent in sugar content to a slice of chocolate cake. The World Health Organisation (WHO) dropped its recommended daily sugar limit to 6 teaspoons, or 25g, in 2015. One bowl of cheng tng exceeds this limit by 60%, or 15g

Healthy hint:
Try swopping this dessert with a white fungus soup with less sugar instead.
Replay Question
QUESTION 2
How much sugar is in a bowl of bubor cha cha (355g)?

Boiled sweet potato, yam and jelly served in a sweet coconut milk base soup.

Sugar  38g

Drag the comparison here

12 marshmallows

Frozen yogurt

Milo dinosaur

Reached the amount


A bowl of bubor cha cha is almost equivalent in sugar content to 12 marshmallows (38g). See how 38g of sugar already exceeds the WHO's daily sugar intake limit for adults by 13g.
Healthy hint:
Sweet potato and yam are known for their nutritional value and are high in vitamins. Request for less coconut milk to indulge with less guilt.
Replay Question
QUESTION 3
How much sugar is in a bowl of tang yuan soup (325g)?

Glutinous rice flour balls, filled with roasted peanut and blended with sugar, cooked in water with rock sugar syrup.

Sugar  29g

Drag the comparison here

Milk tea with pearls

Can of soda

Banana muffin

Reached the amount


A bowl of tang yuan soup is 5g of sugar more than a typical milk tea with pearls. See how 29g of sugar already exceeds the WHO's daily sugar intake limit for adults by 4g.
Healthy hint:
As the glutinous rice flour is loaded with carbs, try limiting yourself to less tang yuan balls.
Replay Question
QUESTION 4
How much sugar is in a bowl of sesame paste (306g)?

Roasted and blended black sesame seeds, cooked with corn starch, water and rock sugar.

Sugar  51g

Drag the comparison here

Hot fudge sundae

Frozen yogurt

Milo dinosaur

Reached the amount


A bowl of black sesame paste has roughly the same sugar content as a hot fudge sundae. See how 51g of sugar already exceeds the WHO's daily sugar intake limit for adults by 26g.
Healthy hint:
Low-fat unsweetened yogurt is a good dessert alternative.
Replay Question
QUESTION 5
How much sugar is in a bowl of ice jelly with mixed fruit (561.5g)?

Crushed ice served with plain jelly and tinned fruit.

Sugar  36.6g

Drag the comparison here

Can of soda

Banana muffin

Chocolate cake slice

Reached the amount


A bowl of ice jelly with mixed fruit has slightly more sugar content than a can of soda, and almost as much as a slice of chocolate cake. See how 36.6g of sugar already exceeds the WHO's daily sugar intake limit for adults by 11.6g.
Healthy hint:
Tinned fruits have a large amount of sugar. A healthy alternative is fresh fruits with shaved ice.
Replay Question
Source: World Health Organisation, Health Promotion Board Singapore, Ms Bibi Chia, who is principal dietitian at Raffles Diabetes & Endocrine Centre at Raffles Hospital
