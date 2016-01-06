Clear soup made with water, lotus seeds, white fungus, longan and rock sugar.
Can of soda
Chocolate cake slice
Banana muffin
A bowl of cheng tng is equivalent in sugar content to a slice of chocolate cake. The World Health Organisation (WHO) dropped its recommended daily sugar limit to 6 teaspoons, or 25g, in 2015. One bowl of cheng tng exceeds this limit by 60%, or 15g
Try swopping this dessert with a white fungus soup with less sugar instead.
Boiled sweet potato, yam and jelly served in a sweet coconut milk base soup.
12 marshmallows
Frozen yogurt
Milo dinosaur
A bowl of bubor cha cha is almost equivalent in sugar content to 12 marshmallows (38g). See how 38g of sugar already exceeds the WHO's daily sugar intake limit for adults by 13g.
Sweet potato and yam are known for their nutritional value and are high in vitamins. Request for less coconut milk to indulge with less guilt.
Glutinous rice flour balls, filled with roasted peanut and blended with sugar, cooked in water with rock sugar syrup.
Milk tea with pearls
Can of soda
Banana muffin
A bowl of tang yuan soup is 5g of sugar more than a typical milk tea with pearls. See how 29g of sugar already exceeds the WHO's daily sugar intake limit for adults by 4g.
As the glutinous rice flour is loaded with carbs, try limiting yourself to less tang yuan balls.
Roasted and blended black sesame seeds, cooked with corn starch, water and rock sugar.
Hot fudge sundae
Frozen yogurt
Milo dinosaur
A bowl of black sesame paste has roughly the same sugar content as a hot fudge sundae. See how 51g of sugar already exceeds the WHO's daily sugar intake limit for adults by 26g.
Low-fat unsweetened yogurt is a good dessert alternative.
Crushed ice served with plain jelly and tinned fruit.
Can of soda
Banana muffin
Chocolate cake slice
A bowl of ice jelly with mixed fruit has slightly more sugar content than a can of soda, and almost as much as a slice of chocolate cake. See how 36.6g of sugar already exceeds the WHO's daily sugar intake limit for adults by 11.6g.
Tinned fruits have a large amount of sugar. A healthy alternative is fresh fruits with shaved ice.