A bowl of ice jelly with mixed fruit has slightly more sugar content than a can of soda, and almost as much as a slice of chocolate cake. See how 36.6g of sugar already exceeds the WHO's daily sugar intake limit for adults by 11.6g.

Healthy hint:

Tinned fruits have a large amount of sugar. A healthy alternative is fresh fruits with shaved ice.