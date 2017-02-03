Budget 2017
Budget 20176
Budget 2017

What's on your wish list?

What do you want to see in Budget 2017: Lower income tax or more healthcare subsidies? Try to include the items on your wish list while balancing the budget.

PLAY
VIEW BASKET
CLOSE
My shopping basket
Revenue
Expenditure
CLEAR ALL
REVENUE
EXPENDITURE
Revenue
CLOSE
Expenditure
CLOSE
Surplus/Deficit
CLOSE
Revenue
Expenditure
CHECKOUT
Revise Basket

Summary of the choices you made and their likely impact on Singapore:

Your revenue 

Singapore's revenue in 2016 was $68.44 billion – 19.6 per cent of it was from corporate income tax, while 8.3 per cent of it was from the COE system.

Your basket 

Singapore's expenditure in 2016 was $73.43 billion. About half of it was spent on social development such as education ($12.8 billion) and health ($11 billion).

SHOW RECEIPT

BUDGET SUPERMARKET

WHAT’S YOUR WISH LIST?
Your Wallet (Revenue)
Sub-Total
Your Basket (Expenditure)
Sub-Total
Grand-Total
You are in surplus