Four winners shared the $12 million prize in Friday’s (Feb 10) Toto Hongbao draw. The winning numbers were - 2, 7, 24, 27, 29 and 34 - with the additional number of 21. Here's a look at the winning numbers and "auspicious" betting outlets where the winning tickets were bought since the start of Hongbao Draw in 2000.

Not a millionaire yet? There's always next year!