THE KIT The three runners will wear special socks, shorts and singlets. It is claimed they offer an advantage in terms of aerodynamics and/or ventilation and support. PACERS All three runners will be accompanied by an elite group of pacers, who will rotate among themselves to help ensure the record-breaking pace. Among the pacers are multiple Olympic and world championship medallist Bernard Lagat, Under-20 world champion (5,000m) Selemon Barega and two-time Olympian Collis Birmingham. MOBILE SUPPORT The runners will follow a car with a large clock on the back showing elapsed time, splits, and projected finish time. They will also be served drinks on the move, avoiding the need to slow down and lose rhythm at traditional drinks stations. THE SHOES Nike's 200g Zoom Vaporfly Elite has been custom-fitted for the three athletes. It combines a new foam and curved carbon insert, which also helps change the angle of the foot. This means runners require 4 per cent less energy to go at the same speed compared to previous shoes.

