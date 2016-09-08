STAND A CHANCE TO WIN NDP TICKETS
Marina Bay Floating Platform
The location was meant to be temporary and many thought it saw its last NDP in 2014 but the committee chose this venue this year in a surprise move.
National Stadium
The new National Stadium opened its doors in 2014 and hosted the 2016 NDP. It features a retractable dome roof which can double as a projector.
Padang
The Padang is a key feature in our nation's history and has hosted 20 past NDPs including Singapore's very first in 1966.
RSAF Black Knights
The Black Knights is the official aerobatics team of the RSAF comprising six F-16 Fighting Falcons painted red and white, just like Singapore's national colours.
Red lions
The Red Lions parachuters are best known for their free-falling displays and since their first appearance in the 1989 NDP, they've been a perennial crowd favourite.
Chinook
The state flag flypast is iconic of the NDP. A little known fact: the task of rolling up the flag, measuring 27m by 18m, is a mammoth one that takes 25 people two hours to complete.
Drone
Drones were used for the first time in NDP performances last year and will be returning with yet another unique aerial display for NDP 2017.
Fireworks
No NDP is complete without fireworks, and despite venue constraints last year, organisers made it work by dazzling audiences with the NDP's first ever indoor fireworks display.
Military column
In 2015, a Vintage Parade was held to commemorate Singapore's 50th birthday. The marchpast had nine contingents formed by individuals from organisations like the police, POSB and the PUB, the national water agency.
Marching dogs
In 1973 and during Singapore's first evening parade, these 50 labradors and alsations marched on-leash during the parade which made for a very cute spectacle.
Neon light men
Performers in neon-lit suits were part of NDP 2016, paying homage to the country's dedication to innovation and technology, in a performance akin to a science fiction world a la Tron.
Female bagpipers
Singapore's second NDP saw more women participating, with 36 female bagpipers – comprising young professionals, teachers and students – as a main draw.
Schoolchildren
Some Singaporeans would have fond memories participating in NDP as a child; if not they would have probably attended the rehearsal as a Primary 5 pupil, chomping on fast food and watching the parade up close.
Children's Choir
The combined schools' choir gave Singapore students the chance to participate in the nation's annual bash and usually comprises hundreds of students from various schools.
Mer-dragon
The merlion was caught pretending to be a dragon at the 2008 NDP, even taking part in dragon dances put together by the 40th Battalion, Singapore Armoured Regiment.
Motorcycle stunts
Officers from the Singapore Armed Forces Military Police Command, Singapore Police and Singapore Civil Defence Force performed acrobatic stunts on motorcycles in 2012 celebrations.
Parade floats
The 1971 NDP was the first to include the iconic mobile parade floats from various organisations. Choirs also debuted in that year's edition.
Stilt walker
Stilt walkers have always featured at each year's celebrations, but those in 1999 stood out for their dazzling fireworks spewing from the walkers' back.
