How much time do you spend walking a day?
PM Lee brisk walks for 40 minutes every morning. The recommendation is 10,000 steps a day. Walking for 10 minutes is the equivalent of 1,000 steps, while an hour of playing badminton or soccer is equivalent to about 10,350 steps. Taking 7,500 to 10,000 steps daily can help lower blood pressure and blood cholesterol levels, according to HPB. It can also lead to improved glucose control and reduce the risk of diabetes and other chronic diseases.
When you want to go to a higher floor, what do you do?
PM Lee climbs the stairs at his office instead of taking the lift. Just five minutes of walking upstairs means he burns off 23 calories. Doing so thrice a day earns him the calories of half a scoop of delicious ice cream.
What rice do you usually eat?
PM Lee eats brown rice, instead of white rice. He even serves brown rice at the weekly pre-Cabinet meeting lunches with his ministers. White rice has a high glycaemic index (GI) of 79. GI, a measure of how food containing carbohydrates raises blood sugar levels, represents how much and how quickly a person’s blood sugar level rises after eating food containing carbohydrates. Mixed rice has a lower GI than white rice, while brown rice has the lowest GI of 65 of the three types.
You get three drink choices at a wedding dinner. Pick one.
Soft drinks are a no-no for PM Lee. Plain water or PUB water is the best, he says. A typical can of soda has about 34g of sugar, while a 100ml glass of orange juice has about 8g of sugar.
Pick a hot drink.
PM Lee’s choice of poison is teh o kosong (tea without milk and sugar), instead of teh (tea with condensed milk and sugar). According to HPB, a cup of teh contains 3.5 teaspoons of sugar, which takes 11 minutes of jogging to burn off. Kopi siu dai (coffee with less sugar) has 1.5 teaspoons of sugar, which needs 6 minutes of jogging to burn off. A cup of teh o kosong has no sugar, and can be burnt off with just 0.5 minutes of jogging.
What type of bread do you eat?
He goes for wholemeal bread over white bread. Even though multigrain seems healthy too, the SingHealth website says it is rich in nutrition only if the flour is milled from grains that are 100 per cent whole grain or 100 per cent whole wheat. The bread should also not be made from white or enriched white flour. If the seeds and grain used in the multigrain bread are refined and have had the bran and germ removed, it has essentially the same nutritional value as white bread.
Pick a dessert:
PM Lee loves Malay desserts like dodol and ondeh ondeh, but he tries not to eat too much. A piece of fresh fruit has about 60kcal, while ondeh ondeh has about 160kcal per 100g serving. Orh nee has about 237 kcal per 100g serving. HPB advises workplaces to offer fresh fruit as a dessert option when catering food.