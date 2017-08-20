He goes for wholemeal bread over white bread. Even though multigrain seems healthy too, the SingHealth website says it is rich in nutrition only if the flour is milled from grains that are 100 per cent whole grain or 100 per cent whole wheat. The bread should also not be made from white or enriched white flour. If the seeds and grain used in the multigrain bread are refined and have had the bran and germ removed, it has essentially the same nutritional value as white bread.