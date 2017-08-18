Did PM Lee say that at National Day Rally?

Can you guess what PM Lee Hsien Loong was referring to in these quotes from his past National Day Rally speeches?

Answer: the Rotimatic
In the old days, the women did the work, but nowadays the women are out at work, so they do not have time to make Chapati any more every day. But with , the family can still have Chapati for dinner.

PM Lee dedicated a large part of his 2016 speech to innovation and one such unusual invention was the Rotimatic, a device that at the touch of a button can make delicious roti and chapati, saving families around the country precious time.

- PM Lee, 2016
Answer: Hope, Heart, Home
So what should the next chapter of the Singapore story be about? I think if I summarise it very, very briefly, it should be about three words – .

In 2012, PM Lee told Singaporeans that domestic factors will change the country over the next two decades, with some already evident back then - a more mature economy, an ageing society, a better educated population. But he stressed that our future was not predetermined.

- PM Lee, 2012
Answer: Ronaldo
People with exceptional skills, globally in demand, doing very well, not just IT or financial services, but even culture or sports. Take , the footballer.

PM Lee made a reference to famous Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in his 2013 speech. The footballer had visited Crest Secondary School earlier in the year, thus giving PM Lee an opportunity to discuss the impact of global trends on Singapore.

- PM Lee, 2013
Answer: Facebook
I visit parts of Singapore which I do not get a chance to visit at work on duty and take a walk with my wife… once in a while, I snap a picture and share it on and let me show you some of the things.

In 2014, PM Lee shared about his usage of social media. That year, in a first, he reached out to his social media followers and posted instructions on how they could be picked to attend the rally with the hashtag #InviteMeToNDR.

- PM Lee, 2014
Answer: the casino
Some people told me, 'Don't raise it, it's your first rally speech, very dangerous', but I'm going to do it anyway. It's to do with .

While many expected a cautious maiden speech in 2004, PM Lee surprised many by broaching controversial topics like casinos. Heralding a more open and inclusive Singapore, he also promoted a shift in education policy to "teach less, learn more".

- PM Lee, 2004
Answer: Mr Brown
“It is not easy to do but it is important because the digital media is continuing to grow in importance. Five years ago YouTube was insignificant, Facebook did not exist; all you had was .

PM Lee said in his 2011 address that the Government had to begin taking note of people’s views on national issues, no longer just face to face, but also on emerging online platforms - not an easy task due to their anonymous and unmoderated nature.

- PM Lee, 2011
Source: Prime Minister’s Office, Giphy, The Straits Times archives, Facebook: Lee Hsien Loong, Facebook: mrbrownlah
