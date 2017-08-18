Did PM Lee say that at National Day Rally?

PM Lee dedicated a large part of his 2016 speech to innovation and one such unusual invention was the Rotimatic, a device that at the touch of a button can make delicious roti and chapati, saving families around the country precious time.
In 2012, PM Lee told Singaporeans that domestic factors will change the country over the next two decades, with some already evident back then - a more mature economy, an ageing society, a better educated population. But he stressed that our future was not predetermined.
PM Lee made a reference to famous Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in his 2013 speech. The footballer had visited Crest Secondary School earlier in the year, thus giving PM Lee an opportunity to discuss the impact of global trends on Singapore.
In 2014, PM Lee shared about his usage of social media. That year, in a first, he reached out to his social media followers and posted instructions on how they could be picked to attend the rally with the hashtag #InviteMeToNDR.
While many expected a cautious maiden speech in 2004, PM Lee surprised many by broaching controversial topics like casinos. Heralding a more open and inclusive Singapore, he also promoted a shift in education policy to "teach less, learn more".
PM Lee said in his 2011 address that the Government had to begin taking note of people’s views on national issues, no longer just face to face, but also on emerging online platforms - not an easy task due to their anonymous and unmoderated nature.