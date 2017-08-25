First, how many teaspoons of added sugar should you be having a day according to the Health Promotion Board?
Now, try to guess how many teaspoons of added sugar are in a can of Coca-Cola original?
What about in a can of 100Plus original?
What about a can of Milo?
What about a can of Lightly Sparkling Ribena Blackcurrent?
Why is added sugar bad? It’s all about empty calories
Added sugar refers to sugar that is added to food or drinks during manufacturing, cooking or at the table.
It’s bad for you because it provides zero nutritional value while increasing calorie intake which basically turns the added sugar into empty calories.
Eliminating these empty calories from Singaporeans' diets is now a prime target after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong officially launched the war on diabetes, a disease caused by high blood sugar levels, during his National Day Rally speech delivered on Aug 20. Read more about the war on diabetes here.
Singaporeans consume, on average, 12 teaspoons of sugar a day. Of this, 5 teaspoons are from sugary drinks, making it an important focus for reducing sugar consumption.
Seven industry leaders - Coca-Cola, F&N Foods, Malaysia Dairy Industries, Nestle, PepsiCo, Pokka and Yeo Hiap Seng - have committed to a maximum sugar content of 12% for all of their drinks sold in Singapore by 2020. That means a typical 330ml canned drink would contain at most 40g of sugar.
For now, though, here is how all that sugar stacks up: