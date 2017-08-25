QUESTION 1 First, how many teaspoons of added sugar should you be having a day according to the Health Promotion Board? CHECK ANSWER The Health Promotion Board (HPB) recommends you have no more than 8-11 teaspoons of added sugar a day, which is around 40 to 55g or around 10% of your daily calorie intake.

QUESTION 2 Now, try to guess how many teaspoons of added sugar are in a can of Coca-Cola original? CHECK ANSWER Just one can of Coca-Cola original contains almost the daily limit of added sugar. If you really can’t get rid of your Coca-Cola fix, then opt for Coca-Cola Zero or Coca-Cola Light - both carry HPB’s Healthier Choice Symbol and contain zero sugar. Although, be aware the phosphoric acid in these drinks can still cause dental erosion and that nothing beats plain water for healthy hydration.

QUESTION 3 What about in a can of 100Plus original? CHECK ANSWER One can of 100Plus original contains 19.5g of added sugar, which is almost 4 teaspoons. This makes up half of the recommended daily intake and contains the same amount of sugar as three pineapple tarts. And, there’s just half a teaspoon less sugar in the non-carbonated version.

QUESTION 4 What about a can of Milo? CHECK ANSWER There’s 16.6g of added sugar in Milo, almost as much sugar as there are in three chocolate biscuits. Surprisingly, it’s less than half the amount in Coca-Cola yet it still makes up a fair slice of your daily recommended intake of sugar.