Source: United States Geological Survey (USGS); Indonesia Tsunami Early Warning System (InaTEWS), Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG); National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA); NGDC/WDS Global Historical Tsunami Database; WorldPop Project, University of Southampton (www.worldpop.org); Maps4News; Planet Labs; Reuters

By Christian Inton, Weiyi Cai, Jin Wu and Gurman Bhatia | REUTERS GRAPHICS